National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. National Instruments reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

