$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

USAK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 million, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 2.26. USA Truck has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

