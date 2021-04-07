Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unisys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 80,502 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,707,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

