Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $2,261,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Henrik S. Md Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $2,288,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $2,346,400.00.

Shares of ALLK opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,718,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

