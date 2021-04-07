American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 172,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

NYSE:FOE opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -290.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

