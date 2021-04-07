MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Sells C$118,391.01 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837.

Shares of MEG opened at C$6.76 on Wednesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.