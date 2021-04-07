Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) CEO Edmond Safra Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) CEO Edmond Safra bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:RPLA opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Get Replay Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.