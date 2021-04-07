Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Vericel stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,554,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

