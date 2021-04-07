Burke W. Whitman Purchases 1,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $444,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,072 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,213,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 139,270 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.