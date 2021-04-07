Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of ShotSpotter worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth $110,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.21 million, a P/E ratio of 156.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

