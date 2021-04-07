Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $19.53.

