Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after buying an additional 4,204,597 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 486,236 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,407,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,843,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 559,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 362,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.

