NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 3,712.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NextCure were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,068,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 736,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXTC stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. The stock has a market cap of $279.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. NextCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXTC shares. Truist raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NextCure Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

