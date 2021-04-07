Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,822 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

