American International Group Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.