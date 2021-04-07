SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter.

EDIV opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

