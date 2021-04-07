Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

NYSE:RE opened at $253.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $256.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

