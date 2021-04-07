Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,105 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Safehold by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

