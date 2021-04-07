American International Group Inc. Sells 44 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,274 shares of company stock worth $203,105,243 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

Shares of TTD opened at $669.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 229.33, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.29 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $739.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

