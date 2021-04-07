Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.79

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.79 and last traded at $120.48, with a volume of 794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.92.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Get Masonite International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.37.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $618.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,869,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after buying an additional 73,331 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.