Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 74,486 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 54,652 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 340,391 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

NYSE:AMC opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth F. Frank sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,473,324 shares of company stock worth $536,584,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.