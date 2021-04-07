Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $235.51

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $235.51 and last traded at $234.99, with a volume of 2196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.74.

The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

