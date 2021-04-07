Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $21.59

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $22.67. Merus shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 2,169 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $876.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

