C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 236,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,743,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

