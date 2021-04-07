Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

PNW opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

