$3.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Wall Street analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $15.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $16.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $21.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.61.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average is $155.93. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

