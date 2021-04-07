Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,316 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

