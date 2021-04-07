LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,199 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after acquiring an additional 509,374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 369,198 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,432 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.