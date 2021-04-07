John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of HPS opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.