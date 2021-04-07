Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $30,783.62.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $108,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $57,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $63,800.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $66,900.00.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

