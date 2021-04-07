Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28.
- On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $30,783.62.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $116,200.00.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $108,400.00.
- On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $57,100.00.
- On Friday, February 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.
- On Monday, February 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $63,800.00.
- On Thursday, February 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $66,900.00.
Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.
