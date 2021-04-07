Gavin Friedman Sells 400 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trupanion stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,884.28 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.