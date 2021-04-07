Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.29, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,355.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,490 shares of company stock worth $5,779,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $1,833,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

