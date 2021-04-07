David Schellhase Sells 1,499 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $61,758.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 323,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of WORK stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of -0.02.
Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.
Slack Technologies Company Profile
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
