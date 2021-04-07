David Schellhase Sells 1,499 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $61,758.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 323,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

