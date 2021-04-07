Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Perrigo reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of PRGO opened at $40.96 on Friday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.55, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

