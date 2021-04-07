Gary Dale Nordin Acquires 375,000 Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director Gary Dale Nordin acquired 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 938,750 shares in the company, valued at C$112,650.

Shares of ORS stock opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. Orestone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.28.

Orestone Mining Company Profile

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project covering 72 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

