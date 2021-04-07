Gary Dale Nordin Acquires 375,000 Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director Gary Dale Nordin acquired 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 938,750 shares in the company, valued at C$112,650.
Shares of ORS stock opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. Orestone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.28.
Orestone Mining Company Profile
