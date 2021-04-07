Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $20,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,053. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 372,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after buying an additional 203,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

