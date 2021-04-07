Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after acquiring an additional 451,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 662,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

