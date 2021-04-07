LPL Financial LLC Acquires 627 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

NYSE UDR opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.12, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.