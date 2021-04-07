The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 221 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Shares of USPH opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.99 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

