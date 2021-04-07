LPL Financial LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 241.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,891,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,586,000 after purchasing an additional 823,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,767 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,216,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,639,000 after purchasing an additional 678,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

