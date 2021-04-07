LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,138 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWSC opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $92.28.

