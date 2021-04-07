The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

