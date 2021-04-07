Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Intevac worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intevac by 59.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intevac by 28.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $187.18 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $72,622.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

