Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of CWK opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

