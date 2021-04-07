Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Viad were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVI. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Viad by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VVI opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Viad Corp. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

