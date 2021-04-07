Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Apogee Enterprises worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after acquiring an additional 251,625 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,344,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76,986 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APOG opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

