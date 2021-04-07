The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 347 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $240.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.47 and a twelve month high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

