Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,993 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

