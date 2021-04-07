The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $986,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

HCC opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $907.92 million, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

