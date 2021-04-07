The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 642 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of REGENXBIO worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $796,685.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,351 shares of company stock worth $3,559,331 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

